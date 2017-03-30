Falcs32 on June 7th, 2019

You have to say this really is a nice looking vape, or er, paperweight...but that is where the nice ends. I have been a Davinci ascent user for years, but they not only lost my IQ business but future business as well with this model. Here is a list of what I have experienced so far and tech support will not work with me to replace the unit which is only 3 weeks old and I purchased it here: + The first thing you notice is that the unit gets so hot past 360 degrees that it ruins the whole experience. I enjoy mine at 374 and it hurts to use it. + The battery is not a good fit in this device and when you move the vape, the battery rattles. So you constantly hear this. + The unit itself hisses, which tech support assures me is normal and the unit is not about to explode. + The top part of the vape constantly comes lose so you have to keep it shut or it will then knock the battery out of whack and shut off the vape + Which brings me to the next point, the vape constantly shuts off 2, 4, 7 minutes into a sessions randomly...No this not due to a preprogrammed setting, it is simply a bad design and poor battery... + And don’t get me onto cleaning this thing, which might be actually easier than dealing with their “support”. + My last point, you will obviously have one of these problems and need to contact support. Good luck getting a coherent response, and then they will make you run through hoops so you give up trying to send it back. Case in point, they did not believe my vape was faulty and needed video proof!