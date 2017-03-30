 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
DAVINCI IQ - Black

by DaVinci Vaporizer

3.418
$274.99MSRP

About this product

The IQ is the smallest and most sophisticated portable vaporizer unit in the DaVinci line. You'll love this vaporizer in black! Its unique design, ceramic air path, Smart Path technology and mobile app integration sets this vaporizer unit out from the rest. No matter what you are - a vaping newbie, on-the-go user or a flavor connoisseur, the IQ is the ideal vaporizer for you. Get ready to experience vapor in a whole new way. The DAVINCI IQ Allows full temperature control for compound activation within the cannabis plant. Designed with preset vaporizer temperature path - also customizable by mobile app.

Falcs32

You have to say this really is a nice looking vape, or er, paperweight...but that is where the nice ends. I have been a Davinci ascent user for years, but they not only lost my IQ business but future business as well with this model. Here is a list of what I have experienced so far and tech support will not work with me to replace the unit which is only 3 weeks old and I purchased it here: + The first thing you notice is that the unit gets so hot past 360 degrees that it ruins the whole experience. I enjoy mine at 374 and it hurts to use it. + The battery is not a good fit in this device and when you move the vape, the battery rattles. So you constantly hear this. + The unit itself hisses, which tech support assures me is normal and the unit is not about to explode. + The top part of the vape constantly comes lose so you have to keep it shut or it will then knock the battery out of whack and shut off the vape + Which brings me to the next point, the vape constantly shuts off 2, 4, 7 minutes into a sessions randomly...No this not due to a preprogrammed setting, it is simply a bad design and poor battery... + And don’t get me onto cleaning this thing, which might be actually easier than dealing with their “support”. + My last point, you will obviously have one of these problems and need to contact support. Good luck getting a coherent response, and then they will make you run through hoops so you give up trying to send it back. Case in point, they did not believe my vape was faulty and needed video proof!

Mr.Vape

The best portable Vape expirience I have ever had! A flawless design of tech and high quality materiels.

WhippedTattoocream

I love my IQ would toally recommend! Super discreet and great flavor. Plus i love they have a removable battery. It took me 3 trys messing with different amounts to figure out how i like it but i found a coarse grind packed to just below the white of the ceramic bowl and letting the pearl pack it worked best. I spoke to customer service a few times and they were super nice and helpful.

About this brand

DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs. Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.