Clean. Cool. Control. For connoisseurs who simply want the very best portable, dual-use vaporizer, DaVinci’s newest provides cooler vapor and the ultimate flavor and control. The IQ2 empowers you to not only customize your cannabis experience through precision temperature and adjustable air flow, but also empowers you to track and report your dose per draw and per session. Includes: IQ2 dual use vaporizer 10mm Bubbler Adapter 0.2g Dosage Pod 9 Pieces Organic Cottons 1 Ceramic Extract Tab USB Charging Cable Pick Tool 9 Alchohol Wipes
