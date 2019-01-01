 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
1ml Luer Lock W/ Measurement Markings

by DC ALCHEMY

1ml Borosilicate Glass Syringe w/ Metal Twist Plunger Incorporating the latest advances in child-proofing technology, these 1ml Glass Applicator Syringes with metal twist plungers are perfect for home or professional use. The metal twist plunger is a two-component upgrade which has the capability to close pre-filled syringes with ease. With a standard plastic plunger, when a slip cap or locked syringe is filled, it will cause the plunger to pop out from pressure. The metal twist plunger solves that issue while adding a look and feel of quality! The included Luer Lock or Luer cap tip uses state-of-the-art technology to keep the syringes airtight. Crafted from high quality heat-resistant borosilicate glass, each syringe is medical grade, ultra-hygienic, and easy to clean. Maintenance is made even easier by an easy disassembly of the syringe. Application is simple and controlled, reducing mess and waste! *NOTE 10PC & 50PC ORDERS ARRIVE ASSEMBLED*

About this brand

We are dedicated to providing Patients, Processors, Retailers, and Labs with top of the line products, packaging, and exceptional customer service, thus; creating a unique and pleasant experience. Cartridges * Syringes * CCELL Products * Cannabis Packaging * use promo code LEAFLY for 10% off entire site *