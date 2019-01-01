 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Marmalate

Marmalate

by Delicious Seeds

Write a review
Delicious Seeds Cannabis Seeds Marmalate
Delicious Seeds Cannabis Seeds Marmalate
Delicious Seeds Cannabis Seeds Marmalate

Buy Here

About this product

Marmalate (DS25) is an explosive mixture of flavours from our genetic dispensary. Critical Mass, which looks like a Sativa, but with marked Indica characteristics and Lavender, an Indica look-alike with Sativa tendencies. This strain is very easy to grow and highly suited to any growing medium or system. It’s also very good for taking clones. Its rapid and vigorous development and tolerance to pruning make it perfect for SCROG. However, its consistent flowering also makes it a very good option for SOG in 7-11 litre pots with 25 days’ growth and a transplant before the start of the flowering cycle. Care is needed with respect to height management as it may stretch out quite a lot during pre-flowering. It produces large blue-ribbed buds with a large quantity of trichomes with a very intense and penetrating aroma. On inhalation, it has a sweet taste of grape and lollipops with sweet notes of vanilla or very aromatic wood. Marmalate (DS25) causes cerebral stimulation followed by a very pleasant sensation of medium physical relaxation. It’s very suitable for medicinal usage because, as well as having potent analgesic properties, we can take it at any time of day without experiencing overly psychactive effects which can be annoying for certain individuals or circumstances.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Delicious Seeds Logo
We are just passionate about this herb with ancestral use. We investigate new crosses and combinations, both in effect, flavor and aroma 💜🌱 #LifeIsDelicious