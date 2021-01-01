Born and raised in the Rogue Valley, Delta Alternatives has been producing high quality Delta-8 since 2016. Delta Alternatives’ roots are in recreational cannabis extraction and processing. Our sister company, Rebel Roots Farms, accidentally isomerized Delta-8 from recreational cannabis in 2016 during R&D for water-clear Delta-9 THC. Using the same methods as we do for our recreational distillate: ethanol extraction, winterization and then distillation, Delta Alternatives crafts smokable and edible oils in pristine facilities licensed for recreational cannabis oil and food manufacturing. Surrounded by some of the finest hemp in Oregon, Delta Alternatives sources raw materials from farms run by people we know and plants we watch grow. In contrast to Delta-8 made with CBD isolate, our Delta-8 is concentrated up from the whole plant, not degraded down from a chemically isolated compound. This produces an amber distillate rich in natural hemp compounds and minor cannabinoids not found in Delta-8 made from CBD isolate. We believe this contributes to the unique properties Delta Alternatives Delta-8 is known for. We hope you enjoy!