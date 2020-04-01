Feel Energized Tincture 100mg
by The Feel Collection
1 piece
$42.00
$149.99MSRP
The Deluxe Leaf 1000mg full spectrum CBD oil tincture is incredibly popular due to its cannabidiol content and pricing. Packed with 33mg in every ML of CBD Oil, the 1000mg sublingual CBD hemp oil tincture from Deluxe Leaf is popular for customers that use CBD oil for anxiety, varying levels of stress and pain as well as inflammation and discomfort. We utilize CO2 extraction solely on Hemp Flower – not Biomass – to ensure unrivaled quality and that a Full Spectrum of cannabinoids exists within our CBD Oil. Our products are truly Full Spectrum in that they contain over Six additional cannabinoids including: CBDa, CBDv, CBC, CBCa, CBN and CBG in bioavailable quantities.
on April 1st, 2020
What a great product. It looks like it's going to last me a long time which is great
on March 31st, 2020
Good stuff!
on September 4th, 2019
Best part is that it can be used with anything