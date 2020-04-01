 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Deluxe Leaf Unflavored Full Spectrum CBD 1000mg + 400mg of Additional Cannabinoids

Deluxe Leaf Unflavored Full Spectrum CBD 1000mg + 400mg of Additional Cannabinoids

by Deluxe Leaf

Skip to Reviews
4.913
Deluxe Leaf Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Deluxe Leaf Unflavored Full Spectrum CBD 1000mg + 400mg of Additional Cannabinoids
Deluxe Leaf Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Deluxe Leaf Unflavored Full Spectrum CBD 1000mg + 400mg of Additional Cannabinoids
Deluxe Leaf Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Deluxe Leaf Unflavored Full Spectrum CBD 1000mg + 400mg of Additional Cannabinoids
Deluxe Leaf Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Deluxe Leaf Unflavored Full Spectrum CBD 1000mg + 400mg of Additional Cannabinoids
Deluxe Leaf Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Deluxe Leaf Unflavored Full Spectrum CBD 1000mg + 400mg of Additional Cannabinoids

$149.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Deluxe Leaf 1000mg full spectrum CBD oil tincture is incredibly popular due to its cannabidiol content and pricing. Packed with 33mg in every ML of CBD Oil, the 1000mg sublingual CBD hemp oil tincture from Deluxe Leaf is popular for customers that use CBD oil for anxiety, varying levels of stress and pain as well as inflammation and discomfort. We utilize CO2 extraction solely on Hemp Flower – not Biomass – to ensure unrivaled quality and that a Full Spectrum of cannabinoids exists within our CBD Oil. Our products are truly Full Spectrum in that they contain over Six additional cannabinoids including: CBDa, CBDv, CBC, CBCa, CBN and CBG in bioavailable quantities.

13 customer reviews

Show all
4.913

write a review

sandeePuff

What a great product. It looks like it's going to last me a long time which is great

turbofuture

Good stuff!

Catasantana4

Best part is that it can be used with anything

About this brand

Deluxe Leaf Logo
At Deluxe Leaf we believe in healing through transparency. The naturally derived cannabinoids and terpenes in our formula provide a comprehensive synergistic effect exclusive to Deluxe Leaf products.