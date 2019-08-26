Shaygustav815
on August 26th, 2019
these are pretty good
Despite its heavy Indica dominant roots consumers can expect Skittles to provide a full spectrum of relief; both in body and mind. Aromas of fresh tropical fruit and juicy candied berries combine with subtle notes of pine to provide a sweet yet natural strain specific blend.
on July 22nd, 2019
Skittles is first one I tried - it's okay nothing special
on September 26th, 2018
Love this flavor the most. Tried my friends skittles fist and got hooked on it. Waited a month to get min and it’s worth it