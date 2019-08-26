 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Skittle

by Denver Terpenes

4.84
$20.00MSRP

About this product

Despite its heavy Indica dominant roots consumers can expect Skittles to provide a full spectrum of relief; both in body and mind. Aromas of fresh tropical fruit and juicy candied berries combine with subtle notes of pine to provide a sweet yet natural strain specific blend.

4 customer reviews

4.84

Alextaylorsen

Skittles is first one I tried - it's okay nothing special

Annese94

Love this flavor the most. Tried my friends skittles fist and got hooked on it. Waited a month to get min and it’s worth it

(Not A Dispensary) Founded in 2014; Denver Terpenes has established itself as one of the most highly respected essential oil brands focusing specifically on the extraction industry. Denver Terpenes follows strict guidelines; utilizing state of the art equipment to achieve only the highest levels of accuracy, consistency, flavor and effect with every batch produced. Years of research and development involving the industry's most talented chemical analysts has resulted in flavor and aroma profiles that are unrivaled when compared to others in the industry. Denver Terpenes sets itself apart with its high levels of complexity, mind bending accuracy and revered consistency from strain to strain. Each blend carries it's own unique flavor and effect; limiting the similarities between each strain; and providing a wider spectrum of options for clients to choose from. All of of their terpenes and flavorings can be found online at www.DenverTerpenes.com or alternatively at their Broomfield location for those visiting Colorado. If you are based in Colorado please make sure to visit their storefront location conveniently located 15 minutes between Denver and Boulder; in Broomfield, Colorado. They offer a wide variety of products ranging from their full menu of strain specific terpenes and flavorings, to distillation equipment, vaporizers, glass pipes, and much more! Check them out! You won't be disappointed! Denver Terpenes 11546 Colony Row Broomfield, CO 80021 10am-7pm