Tangie

by Denver Terpenes

A modern spin on the old school classic Tangerine Dream, Tangie leans slightly more sativa in its effects than its predecessor. Tangie presents a happy euphoric buzz thats leads into a calm full body relaxation. Sweet florida oranges mix with notes of sour citrus to present a complex blend of sweet and sour citrus flavors.

KellyYu20

This brand is one of my favorites but I like their Trainwreck more

CanadianBCbred

Over hyped, the first bowl was the best. Im not saying it felt like a complete waste of money, but when it comes to amazing potency, it falls short. Definately a wake and bake high.

Guitbud

Tangie is perhaps the best wake up weed. I have had it as a natural oil, and also in flower form. It has a focus effect, but also a euphoric and dreamlike feel to it. There is no doubt that I have had many many great business man trips with my vape and the Tangie oil in there!! Perfect Daytime Strain!! Morning!!

(Not A Dispensary) Founded in 2014; Denver Terpenes has established itself as one of the most highly respected essential oil brands focusing specifically on the extraction industry. Denver Terpenes follows strict guidelines; utilizing state of the art equipment to achieve only the highest levels of accuracy, consistency, flavor and effect with every batch produced. Years of research and development involving the industry's most talented chemical analysts has resulted in flavor and aroma profiles that are unrivaled when compared to others in the industry. Denver Terpenes sets itself apart with its high levels of complexity, mind bending accuracy and revered consistency from strain to strain. Each blend carries it's own unique flavor and effect; limiting the similarities between each strain; and providing a wider spectrum of options for clients to choose from. All of of their terpenes and flavorings can be found online at www.DenverTerpenes.com or alternatively at their Broomfield location for those visiting Colorado. If you are based in Colorado please make sure to visit their storefront location conveniently located 15 minutes between Denver and Boulder; in Broomfield, Colorado. They offer a wide variety of products ranging from their full menu of strain specific terpenes and flavorings, to distillation equipment, vaporizers, glass pipes, and much more! Check them out! You won't be disappointed! Denver Terpenes 11546 Colony Row Broomfield, CO 80021 10am-7pm