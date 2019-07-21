KellyYu20
on July 21st, 2019
This brand is one of my favorites but I like their Trainwreck more
A modern spin on the old school classic Tangerine Dream, Tangie leans slightly more sativa in its effects than its predecessor. Tangie presents a happy euphoric buzz thats leads into a calm full body relaxation. Sweet florida oranges mix with notes of sour citrus to present a complex blend of sweet and sour citrus flavors.
on September 24th, 2018
Over hyped, the first bowl was the best. Im not saying it felt like a complete waste of money, but when it comes to amazing potency, it falls short. Definately a wake and bake high.
on July 28th, 2018
Tangie is perhaps the best wake up weed. I have had it as a natural oil, and also in flower form. It has a focus effect, but also a euphoric and dreamlike feel to it. There is no doubt that I have had many many great business man trips with my vape and the Tangie oil in there!! Perfect Daytime Strain!! Morning!!