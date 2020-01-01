About this product

Tinctures present a quick, easy and convenient method to deliver your preferred dose of beneficial Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Our Lemon Flavor Tincture is specially formulated for those who enjoy a refreshingly zesty twist. Produced with sustainable, organically cultivated and processed Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Sourced only from farms with the highest quality standards as Desert AZEE and formulated with 100% Pure Non-GMO MCT Oil isolated and extracted from coconut oil. Our tinctures undergo testing to ensure the accuracy of CBD potency and less than 0.3% THC. To use, fill the dropper with the liquid and drip it into the mouth just under the tongue. To promote easy absorption, hold the tincture in the mouth for a few seconds before swallowing. Or simply add some drops to your morning tea or beverage of choice and let your calm, yet ultra-productive day unfold! -Lemon Oil, also known by its nickname “Liquid Sunshine”, has been used in Ayurvedic medicines for thousands of years to treat a vast range of health issues. -Full Spectrum means the oil is less processed. Therefore maintaining a diversity of beneficial cannabinoids including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, with <0.3% THCA and THC combined; flavonoids, terpenes, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids and proteins that can be found in the natural hemp plant. -Potential health benefits of MCT Oil: Better brain and memory function. Energy boost and increased endurance. Weight loss and improved weight management. Lowered cholesterol and lowered blood sugar levels. -Trust in an organization that practices and implements GMP processing standards. (Net Weight = 28g) Our Lemon Tinctures are available in 1000mg, 1500mg, and 2500mg options. The 1,000mg Tincture is best suited for those seeking basic symptom relief. Ingredients: 100% Pure Non-GMO Medium Chain Triglyceride Coconut Oil, Cold Pressed Organic Citrus Limon (Lemon) Oil, CBD Rich Hemp Extract.