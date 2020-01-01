About this product

Grab a bag of these juicy, soft and chewy slices of heaven. Don’t be fooled by the fruity watermelon flavor, these gummy candies also pack a punch that will make your lips pucker. Onfused in our own kitchen, Watermelon Tarts are the ultimate fruity treat for summertime or anytime. Produced with sustainable, organically cultivated and processed Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Sourced only from farms with the highest quality standards as Desert AZEE. Our products undergo testing to ensure the accuracy of CBD potency with less than 0.3% THC. Each gummy contains 10mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. -Full Spectrum means the oil is less processed. Therefore maintaining a diversity of beneficial cannabinoids including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC with <0.3% THCA and THC combined; flavonoids, terpenes, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids and proteins that can be found in the natural hemp plant. -Trust in an organization that practices and implements GMP processing standards. Our Watermelon Tarts are available in 10 piece and 20 piece options. Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Modified Corn Starch, Tartaric Acid, Citric Acid, Artificial Flavors, Titanium Dioxide, Red 3, Yellow 5, Blue 1, CBD Rich Hemp Extract. *Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products.