Skywalker OG

by Dharma Organics & Dharma Cannabis

Dharma Organics & Dharma Cannabis Cannabis Flower Skywalker OG

About this product

Euphoric Stress and Pain Relief with Blueberry Aroma

1 customer review

Smokey422

Very tasty and definitely a great high love the strain definitely one of my favorites

About this strain

Mazar x Blueberry OG

Mazar x Blueberry OG is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that may just take you to a galaxy far, far away. No Sith genetics here—this plant is a cross between Mazar x Bluebery and OG Kush and has the strong aroma characteristic to kush strains that includes a spicy herbal scent tinged with jet fuel. This strain makes relaxation your only mission, and some users report strong body effects that include mild tingling and numbness. If pain and physical limitations are the issue, Mazar x Bluebery OG is here to rescue you. The galaxy also holds a sativa dominant variety of Mazar x Blueberry that is also often referred to as Mazar x Blueberry OG or Sativa OG.

About this brand

High-end organic state-of-the-art indoor producer with Clean Green Certification