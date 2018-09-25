Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Wifi OG by Dicot Farms
on September 25th, 2018
Just received my 10 new strains and I will be posting 9 other reviews soon. She is a 60% Sativa and 40% Indica for this impressive Sativa Dominant strain that is so relaxing and such a euphoric also. Patients that are suffering from conditions like chronic pain, depression, fatigue, and inattentiveness. will really benefit withe the use of Wifi OG buds have round spade shaped forest green nugs with red orange hairs and a coating of tiny golden trichomes. Wifi OG has an earthy diesel aroma with a peppery lemon smell that’s released as the nugs are vapourized or combusted The flavour is of sweet and sour citrus with a notable kick of black pepper on the exhale that’s quite spicy and Lemon Skunking.
on August 13th, 2018
Real top of the head high, with a lot of energy for a nice stroll. Taste is deep in the throat, minty and tangy. As a bud, it's like unwinding an octopus many legs. I recommend this for a muscle relaxer after yoga or exercise...
on August 2nd, 2018
I have ADD and as we know, some stains help, really. And this Wifi OG is for me simply the best among all others. It's a clear-headed buzz that erase my ADD ! I can focus, be calm, and at the same time, I have as much ideas I have normally. It's a miracle ! My energy is also raised, for sure ! I smoke very small doses, around, to my estimation, 4 mg, and the effect lasts all the afternoon. Arriving to dinner, I am hungry and I eat like a King, but without that deep-craving-must-eat-now that you may experience with some stuff. It's the perfect one : Wifi OG ! Get connected ! ;-) Thanks, Dicot Farms, this Wifi OG will help me a lot in my life !
White Fire OG, also known as WiFi OG, has uplifting and comfortable cerebral effects. This strain combines the best features of its parent strains: the sour, earthy, diesel aroma of Fire OG and the high resin production of The White, leaving the plants covered in a dusty snowfall of crystals. Many phenotypes exist, some with dense, barrel-like buds and others with pointed, conic formations. Daytime use of this strain won’t leave you drowsy, making it a good choice for social and creative activities. White Fire OG is often chosen by patients to treat anxiety and depression, cancer, glaucoma, pain, and appetite loss. Growers of White Fire OG can raise their high-yielding plants inside or outdoors with a 65-day flowering period.