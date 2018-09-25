SuperBuzz88 on August 2nd, 2018

I have ADD and as we know, some stains help, really. And this Wifi OG is for me simply the best among all others. It's a clear-headed buzz that erase my ADD ! I can focus, be calm, and at the same time, I have as much ideas I have normally. It's a miracle ! My energy is also raised, for sure ! I smoke very small doses, around, to my estimation, 4 mg, and the effect lasts all the afternoon. Arriving to dinner, I am hungry and I eat like a King, but without that deep-craving-must-eat-now that you may experience with some stuff. It's the perfect one : Wifi OG ! Get connected ! ;-) Thanks, Dicot Farms, this Wifi OG will help me a lot in my life !