About this product

Electric E-Nail Kit Colors: Camo/Wood/Blue Skulls/Yellow Camo/Black Nail Choice: Titanium or Quartz Hybrid Coil/Nail Size: 20mm/16mm/10mm Flat Kit includes: -Temperature Controller Unit -Heating Cord/Coil (Fireproof Kevlar) -Titanium Nail or Quartz Hybrid Nail with Bowl (Depending on Choice) -Carb Cab -Power Cord -User Manual -2x Silicone Containers (random color) -Oil Tool -Silicone Mat -Zipper case The controller will heat from 0-710 degrees in about 3 minutes. Max temperature is 999 degrees. The coil is rated at 110W under 110VAC. The heating coil is 59 inches long with black and white fire retardant weave. Please refer to the user manual before operating. The grade 2 titanium nail is a 6 in 1 designed to fit both female and male 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm rigs. Fancier E-Nail Features: Brand Name Fancier Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F Quartz Nail with Adapter Joints: 14MM Male, 18MM Male, 14MM Female, 18MM Female Joints 4 in 1 Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral) Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath Thermocouple Type “K” type PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm) Approximate Size