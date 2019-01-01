About this product

Kanboro Tech Ecube Master Kit The Ecube Master is a great new portable e-nail kit from Kanboro Tech. Kanboro took what they had learned from manufacturing e-nails for other popular brands and added some clever innovations of their own. The main feature and difference from the regular Ecube is the LED screen and the ability to see and set exact temperatures. The Ecube Master uses a 4mm removable and replaceable ceramic heating rod that connects via two gold plated pins to ensure a good connection. Another difference from most other E-Nails out there is the larger size of the nail itself. The unit comes with a titanium, a ceramic, and a quartz nail ranging in size from 14.5 mm to 16 mm in diameter. The glass bubbler attachment is also a two piece unit to make filling and cleaning much easier. Features: - Full Ceramic Top - Plug-in Heating Rods - Replaceable Nails - Battery Lasts Up To 45 Sessions - Heats Up In 30 Seconds - Temp Range 200-900℉ - Extremely Portable - All-in-one dab set up, easy for the average starter! Includes 1x Li-Ion 18650 battery and 1x extra heating rod!