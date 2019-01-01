 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  MANGO KUSH - 450mg THC Vaporizer Cartridge by Discreetly Baked

Discreetly Baked creates their own in-house blends starting with 100% pure CO2 oil which comes from BC grown craft small batch cannabis farms. The solventless CO2 oil then goes through a triple pass distillation process to produce an extraordinarily pure distillate. This product contains no alcohol, no butane, no propylene glycol, no glycerins, and no artificial additive.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana. 

About this brand

Discreetly Baked creates their own in-house blends starting with *Anhydrous Crystalline Isolate that is pure and natural. We do not use any propylene glycol or vegetable glycerine. Our preference is a derivative of 100% organic coconut oil labeled a multi-chain triglyceride. *Anhydrous Crystalline Isolate, formulated with European Certified Organic Hemp (Eco Cert) that is cultivated to the highest standards. We’re proud to offer the highest quality CBD–from seed to finished product. We are committed to sustainable agriculture, sourcing our hemp Anhydrous only from non-GMO crops grown without pesticides, herbicides, or insecticides. This product contains no alcohol, no butane, no propylene glycol, no glycerins, and no artificial additive.