  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling trays
  5. Rolling Tray

Rolling Tray

by Diskreshen

About this product

Whether you roll joints, pack a pipe or load a vaporizer, these trays are just what's needed to keep everything all in one place. With a perfectly contoured inner edge, these beautiful handmade, solid hardwood trays let you get the job done in style.

About this brand

In a world where factory production, uniformity and instant gratification are the norm, Diskreshen diverges by offering Quality before quantity Individuality over conformity and Passion above all. Each heirloom design piece starts with a cut of wood Hand selected for greatest visual impact Worked into shape by a craftsman Guided by centuries of tradition Built for you