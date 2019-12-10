 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. SYNERGY 1:1 Sweet Watermelon Gummies

SYNERGY 1:1 Sweet Watermelon Gummies

by Dixie Brands

About this product

The best of both worlds come together in perfect harmony with vibrant watermelon flavor to help ease what ails you. Each delicious gummy contains 10MG of CBD and 10MG of THC for an entourage effect that leaves you with a very balanced and manageable high while also providing great pain relief. So bite into a watermelon gummy like it’s summertime at the pool and enjoy the CBD:THC SYNERGY. *Available in 200mg packs in MI -Our gummies are handmade and fully infused -Let the Gummy fully dissolve in your mouth for quicker uptake -Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality -When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy -Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too

1 customer review

int_angi_ble

The first thing I want to say in this review is that I am not normally an edibles person. So many edibles are made just to get you fucked up. These are not like that. They are a 1:1 CBD:THC formulation. So they help with inflammation but at the same time provide a little pain relief. I take one at a time and it’s just enough to help with my migraines but leaves me able to function. As a side note, these also taste amazing. Very nice watermelon flavor. Not even a hint of weed taste. Highly recommend.

About this brand

Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.