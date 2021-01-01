About this product

The best of both worlds come together in perfect harmony with vibrant watermelon flavor to help ease what ails you. Each delicious gummy contains 10MG of CBD and 10MG of THC for an entourage effect that leaves you with a very balanced and manageable high while also providing great pain relief. So bite into a watermelon gummy like it’s summertime at the pool and enjoy the CBD:THC SYNERGY.



*Available in 200mg packs in MI

-Our gummies are handmade and fully infused

-Let the Gummy fully dissolve in your mouth for quicker uptake

-Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality

-When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy -Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too