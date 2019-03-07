nicksking
on March 7th, 2019
The mints taste horribly bitter and strongly of weed.
Dixie Vitalizing Mints are your go-to for a midday boost on sluggish afternoons, staying fresh during a long night out with friends, or just to help make the mundane feel more momentous. ● Discreet edible perfect for delivering a low, consistent dose ● Sold in child-resistant secure slide packaging ● Allowing Dixie Mints to completely dissolve under your tongue will result in fastest activation ● Dixie Mints are triple lab tested for consistency and quality ● Nut free, gluten free & vegan
