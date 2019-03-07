 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Vitalizing Pomegranate Açai Mint

by Dixie Brands

Dixie Vitalizing Mints are your go-to for a midday boost on sluggish afternoons, staying fresh during a long night out with friends, or just to help make the mundane feel more momentous. ● Discreet edible perfect for delivering a low, consistent dose ● Sold in child-resistant secure slide packaging ● Allowing Dixie Mints to completely dissolve under your tongue will result in fastest activation ● Dixie Mints are triple lab tested for consistency and quality ● Nut free, gluten free & vegan

nicksking

The mints taste horribly bitter and strongly of weed.

Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.