About this product
Dixie Vitalizing Mints are your go-to for a midday boost on sluggish afternoons, staying fresh during a long night out with friends, or just to help make the mundane feel more momentous.
● Discreet edible perfect for delivering a low, consistent dose
● Sold in child-resistant secure slide packaging
● Allowing Dixie Mints to completely dissolve under your tongue will result in fastest activation
● Dixie Mints are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
● Nut free, gluten free & vegan
About this brand
Dixie Brands
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust.
So go ahead. Have a Dixie.
