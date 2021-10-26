Dixie Vitalizing Mints are your go-to for a midday boost on sluggish afternoons, staying fresh during a long night out with friends, or just to help make the mundane feel more momentous.



● Discreet edible perfect for delivering a low, consistent dose

● Sold in child-resistant secure slide packaging

● Allowing Dixie Mints to completely dissolve under your tongue will result in fastest activation

● Dixie Mints are triple lab tested for consistency and quality

● Nut free, gluten free & vegan