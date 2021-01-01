 Loading…
ZtrawberrieZ Liquid Live Vape Pen

by DNA Genetics

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our ZtrawberrieZ Liquid Live vape pen, is an Indica dominant hybrid vape pen that challenges the whole Liquid Live Resin vape pens category do to better. No cut, No distillate, No fake terps, 100% ZtrawberrieZ Liquid Live Juice! This fully integrated vape pen generates big tasty plumes of smoke. Consider it a low temp dab that needs no maintenance, nor preparation, and fits right in your pocket. Its CCELL Patented ceramic heating element was designed to replace the conventional industry leveraged wick-based coils to allow for an elevated experience that meets "Our Terps Don't Lie" standards.

About this brand

DNA Genetics Logo
Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.

