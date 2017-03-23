Shine® x Clipper Lighter
by Shine Papers
5 feet of Organic Handmade Hempwick Produced By Hemp Press in Eugene, Oregon. Our Hemp is laboratory tested clean of mold mildew and pesticides. Our Beeswax is locally sourced from untreated hives in the Willamette Valley. Provided by Crutchcards.
on March 23rd, 2017
I love hemp wick so much cleaner smoke and more natural than butane lighters if u havent used these its a must try see the difference for urself. #420sweepstakes