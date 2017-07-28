 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. PAIN

PAIN

by Doctor Terpene

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Doctor Terpene Edibles Capsules PAIN
Doctor Terpene Edibles Capsules PAIN

$33.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Pain is the condition most commonly treated with cannabis. PAIN leverages decades of experience that the Doctor Terpene Physician Board has in treating pain with cannabis. PAIN is cannabis extract with optimized terpene formulation for pain. Many customers can use PAIN throughout the day. If needed, increasing the dosage is simple.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

jdrake

• Seeking relief for: pain from Hallux Rigidus; general osteoarthritis (OA) aches and pains. Background data: I have been diagnosed with Hallux Rigidus, a malady affecting the big toe and is sometimes called “stiff toe”. In my case, according to my doctor, my hallux rigidus is due to the cartilage pad (that acts as a buffer between my right big toe and the rest of my foot) being flattened and thinned, due to arthritis, until it is barely visible in an x-ray. The result of this is my bones rub together in my foot which caused a reduction in my ability to hike (something I love to do) and generally, walking much slower than usual, all due to chronic pain emanating from my big toe. I’m also 66 and have osteoarthritis, resulting in aches and pains in my joints. While not severe, the aches are definitely something I have to contend with regularly and are unpleasant, to say the least. Prior Treatment: I have a medical prescription for Naproxin. Naproxin is the official drug name for the product most of us know as Aleve. Any Aleve you buy over the counter (OTC) will be a maximum of 250mg per dose. My Naproxin prescription is for 500mg per dose. The search for a solution: I have been concerned about the possible long-term effects of taking 1000mg of Naproxin every day. NSAIDs can affect your heart and stomach and cause bleeding issues, and I have a rather bad stomach already, I don’t need to make it any worse. So, I had heard and read a few things about medical marijuana and stories of people who have used marijuana to ease their pain and I decided I would try to find a product that could replace my Naproxin. My results using Doctor Terpene: For the past month, I have been taking 1 Doctor Terpene pain pill per day and have been able to completely stop using my Naproxin prescription as a result! One Terpene pill per day has allowed me to essentially forget about the pain in my foot, about the equivalent (in my experience) to taking 1 OTC Aleve. While this was both surprising and great, I noticed that if I push myself, I can still get some pain in my foot (although it disappears when I stop pushing myself), which is exactly the case I found using 1 OTC Aleve and which caused me to eventually request a stronger Naproxin prescription from my doctor, because after 1 Naproxin there was NO pain, even if I stressed my foot. So, I wondered what would 2 Terpene pills do? I then tried it and found that 2 Doctor Terpene pain pills easily compared to 1 prescription Naproxin dose. To me, this was amazing! Bottom Line: Although I have smoked marijuana for 45 years, I admit to having been a medical marijuana skeptic in the past. Let me assure you, I am no longer a skeptic. I am now a believer! Granted, what I am sharing with you in this review is my own subjective experience, but I have now been using it long enough to know that my symptom relief is real. But, don’t take my word for it, try it yourself! I really believe that you won’t be sorry.

About this brand

Doctor Terpene Logo
Doctor Terpene offers Cannabis with Purpose: PAIN, SLEEP, ENERGY, RELAX, CBD 1:1 and SEXTIVA. PAIN - The condition mostly commonly treated with cannabis. SLEEP - Insomnia is the second most commonly treated condition. CBD 1:1 - Our most popular capsule puts a smile on any face. RELAX - Mellow out stress and anxiety. ENERGY - Crush your to-do's or your blues / depression. SEXTIVA - Created to enhance the most popular activity… Predictable, Enjoyable and Targeted Cannabinoid and Terpene Science Formulations leveraging The Entourage Effect to Improve Your Life. Distributed in Oregon by NovaPaths.com Doctor Terpene is advised and directed by a Physician Board. These Board Certified Medical Doctors have a minimum of ten years, and as many as twenty years of experience in cannabis therapy. The Physician Board identifies therapy and product opportunities, compiles research, and directs product development, including formulations, dosage and indications. TERPENES Terpenes are a large and diverse class of organic compounds, produced by a variety of plants, including cannabis. Cannabis contains hundreds of terpenes. Terpenes are responsible for the smell and taste of cannabis as well as many of the beneficial properties. Each cannabis strain has a profile comprised of the concentrations and relative proportions of each terpene. For example, Indica is rich in the terpene Myrcene, known to induce relaxation. While Sativa is high in limonene and other terpenes related to alertness and energy, as well as lemon and citrus flavor. Terpenes work in combination with cannabinoids, including THC and CBD, to enhance these effects. The synergy of terpenes and cannabinoids is the Entourage Effect. ENTOURAGE EFFECT The synergy of terpenes and cannabinoids is the Entourage Effect. The combination is greater than the sum of the individual compounds. Pioneering Israeli researchers Shimon Ben-Shabat and Raphael Mechoulam first articulated the synergy of cannabinoids and terpenes in 1998. Working together, the compounds in cannabis complement one another like the human endocannabinoid system. The entourage effect is responsible for many of the therapeutic benefits in cannabis and in Doctor Terpene formulations. WHY LOW DOSE? Patient response to most medications is a bell-shaped curve. Too little is ineffective and too much results in diminishing efficacy. Each individual responds differently as well. Low dosage allows the patient to titrate the desired effect. For many patients, less is more. WHY DOCTOR TERPENE? Today, individual strains and hybrids have been cultivated to offer combinations of terpenes and cannabinoids with desirable effects. But there is no perfect strain for Sleep, nor for Energy or Pain. To optimize medicinal and psychoactive benefits requires specific formulations - Terpene Science. Doctor Terpene has developed precise formulations for the treatment of specific conditions. Natural terpenes are added to the optimum levels for the desired effect. The result is The Perfect Strain. CAPSULES are: Long-Lasting – 3 to 4 times longer than smoking Predictable – Precise dosage. No edible nightmares. Discreet – No smoke, nobody notices. Convenient – Anywhere, anytime. Safer – No smoking. Targeted – Address specific conditions including pain, insomnia, mood, lethargy, stress and anxiety. Cost Effective – An affordable capsule lasts all day, or night. Cartridges are: Fast Acting - feel better in moments Flexible - dial-in the right dosage throughout the day, and night.