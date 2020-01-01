Airo Pro Battery - Charcoal/Graphite/Grey
by Airo Vapor
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The dose controller is powered by a UL1642 certified 150 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery and driven by an intelligent microcontroller unit (MCU) delivering a precise 2.5 mg dose of our targeted formulas. Includes one Type-A USB charging cable.
Be the first to review this product.