 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Double Bear Live Sauce

Double Bear Live Sauce

by Double Bear

Write a review
Double Bear Concentrates Solvent Double Bear Live Sauce

$39.95MSRP

About this product

Double Bear Live Sauce is a type of cannabis concentrate that is made using a technique that uses freshly harvested cannabis and freezes it to sub critical temperatures to help preserve the terpene profile. The extracted THCa is left to crystallize and separate from the terpene solution. The terpenes are then separated from the crystals for the product to finish. The terpenes for each specific strain are then added back to the crystals at a ratio that we think sets our product apart from the rest! Call for current strain availability!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Double Bear Logo
Double Bear Premium Concentrates is the premier Marijuana Infused Products (MIP) company in Colorado. We use only the finest materials to produce the best Wax, Shatter, and Sugar available on the market. Double Bear products are available exclusively at Terrapin Care Station's five retail locations in Colorado at every day low prices.