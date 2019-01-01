About this product

Double Bear Live Sauce is a type of cannabis concentrate that is made using a technique that uses freshly harvested cannabis and freezes it to sub critical temperatures to help preserve the terpene profile. The extracted THCa is left to crystallize and separate from the terpene solution. The terpenes are then separated from the crystals for the product to finish. The terpenes for each specific strain are then added back to the crystals at a ratio that we think sets our product apart from the rest! Call for current strain availability!