Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Pineapple Express is a strain jam packed with aromas that bring to mind baskets of fresh fruits. Hawaiian, an iconic landrace sativa and Trainwreck, another tropical hybrid, contributed their genetics to the strain made famous by the comedic duo of Seth Rogen and James Franco. Pineapple Express provides all the sweet and smooth flavors you’ve come to expect from Double Dutch Farms.
on May 10th, 2017
Pineapple Express has all the qualities I'm looking for. It is very uplifting yet has a great body high. It is a creeper though, so watch out!
