Pineapple Express

by Double Dutch Farms

Pineapple Express is a strain jam packed with aromas that bring to mind baskets of fresh fruits. Hawaiian, an iconic landrace sativa and Trainwreck, another tropical hybrid, contributed their genetics to the strain made famous by the comedic duo of Seth Rogen and James Franco. Pineapple Express provides all the sweet and smooth flavors you’ve come to expect from Double Dutch Farms.

1 customer review

AttisLincoln

Pineapple Express has all the qualities I'm looking for. It is very uplifting yet has a great body high. It is a creeper though, so watch out!

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

About this brand

We are two Dutch Brothers committed to setting an ethical, responsible example through research and advocacy in an effort to challenge the antiquated status quo of cannabis and its effects.   We are dedicated to building mutually-sustainable relationships between producers, stores, and communities in order to further the love, generosity, and acceptance that is the culture of cannabis.   Together, let’s move cannabis forward.