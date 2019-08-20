Double Dutch Farms
Pineapple Express
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Pineapple Express is a strain jam packed with aromas that bring to mind baskets of fresh fruits. Hawaiian, an iconic landrace sativa and Trainwreck, another tropical hybrid, contributed their genetics to the strain made famous by the comedic duo of Seth Rogen and James Franco. Pineapple Express provides all the sweet and smooth flavors you’ve come to expect from Double Dutch Farms.
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
