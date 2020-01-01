BIOALL
DTE™ 100% Natural Compost is built for amending garden soils, creating your own potting mix or making beneficial compost teas and extracts. Adding generous amounts of organic matter to vegetable gardens and flower beds helps build soil structure, improves moisture retention and promotes more productive fruits, vegetables and flowers. Our compost does not contain any municipal yard wastes like grass clippings or leaves and is free of any herbicide or pesticide residues commonly found in commercial composts.
