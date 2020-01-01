Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Down To Earth™ All Purpose 4-6-2 mix is ideal for all types of transplants. A gentle, non-burning fertilizer made for vegetables, herbs, flowers and container plants, it is formulated with top-quality organic ingredients and designed to deliver a steady supply of essential nutrients to your plants while enhancing soil fertility and microbial activity naturally.
Be the first to review this product.