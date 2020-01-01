Big Bud®
by Advanced Nutrients
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Down To Earth™ Bio-Turf™ is an entirely natural granular lawn fertilizer designed to encourage deep root development to help reduce watering requirements. DTE™ Bio-Turf’s™ nitrogen-rich formula boosts early season growth while its extra Potassium reduces seasonal stress due to temperature change and drought. DTE™ Bio-Turf™ is also ideal for heavy feeding garden vegetables like corn, tomatoes and leafy greens.
Be the first to review this product.