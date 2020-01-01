Hemp Seeds for Growing CBD Rich Hemp
by Pharma Hemp Complex
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
Down To Earth™ Pro-Organic Mix is a professional growing medium specially formulated for organic growers who want a lightweight, biologically active mix with exceptional water retention and optimum air capacity. DTE™ Pro-Organic Mix is enhanced with beneficial microorganisms and mycorrhizal fungi to encourage expansive root development and efficient nutrient uptake.
Be the first to review this product.