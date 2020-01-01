Chocolate Chunk Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter Filling
by Titans Kind
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Ingredients: Enriched flour, peanut butter, granulated sugar, vegan chocolate chips, brown sugar, apple sauce, coconut oil, vegan butter, water, salt, less than 2% of natural flavor, defatted soy flour, soy lecithin, lactic acid, annatto extract, baking soda, salt, and vanilla extract. *Contains: wheat and soy -- made in a facility that processes products that contain milk, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. *Individual batch testing on products may vary.
Be the first to review this product.