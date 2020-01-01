 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Vegan Cookies 100mg 10mg

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Vegan Cookies 100mg 10mg

by Dr. Norm's

Write a review
Dr. Norm's Edibles Cookies Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Vegan Cookies 100mg 10mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Ingredients: Enriched flour, peanut butter, granulated sugar, vegan chocolate chips, brown sugar, apple sauce, coconut oil, vegan butter, water, salt, less than 2% of natural flavor, defatted soy flour, soy lecithin, lactic acid, annatto extract, baking soda, salt, and vanilla extract. *Contains: wheat and soy -- made in a facility that processes products that contain milk, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. *Individual batch testing on products may vary.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dr. Norm's Logo
Dr. Norm’s CBD cookies combine our Mom’s famous recipe with the healing spirit of our Dad, Dr. Norm. Our delectable, bite-sized cookies are infused with only pure, medical-grade plant extracts. This enables us to deliver powerful and effective medication in a cookie that tastes absolutely amazing!