jshute
on December 10th, 2018
I love these for creative work or skateboard sessions! The perfect balance =)
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Most pre-rolls on the market are filled with leftover trim and leaves, resulting in a lower quality product. Additionally, the packaging for these pre-rolls causes them to dry out and quickly lose their aromas and flavors once it is opened. The California market deserves better. • California sun-grown, pesticide-free Cannabis whole flower. • Individually sealed pre-rolls in mylar sleeves: - preserves the freshness of the flower and prevents degradation - when sealed, the aroma of each pre-roll is not detected - allows for our customers to be discreet with their medicine Each pack: • 5 pre-rolls • Net weight of 3.5 grams of whole flower only.
on December 10th, 2018
I love these for creative work or skateboard sessions! The perfect balance =)
on November 19th, 2018
Just enough sativa, just enough indica, and you can tell some love was put into the flower. Thank you for these Dr. Robb!!
on September 28th, 2018
Clean with no caked-over after effects. I love Eagle because it allows me to wake up in the morning and get after my morning workout without feeling groggy or spacey. Sealed beautifully to let out a nice aroma and taste out of the sleeve.
Blue Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between two celebrity strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry. As the child of these heavyweight champion strains, Blue Cookies delivers a crushing blow of euphoria straight to the head, where it swiftly sinks down to relax the entire body. Sweet berry flavors fuse with earthy cherry notes in a flavor profile as enticing as the bud’s thick coat of frosty resin that stretches over twisting hues of green and purple. Novice consumers should approach Blue Cookies with modesty, but this strain’s potency is perfect for hard-to-impress veterans. You may also come across another variation of Blue Cookies, a select Girl Scout Cookies phenotype that lacks the Blueberry genetics.