The mission of Dr. Robb Farms is to provide quality, pesticide-free medicine to the California market. At our core, we believe that this plant and our product can help enhance the quality of life and health of our customers. We believe in using science to produce consistent quality medicine, and that by applying sound scientific methods we can create clean medicine that is measured and safe for the public to benefit from. Above all we believe using science allows us to be transparent, and to trust that we have created the safest quality product for our customers. State License Adult-Use Mfg. CDPH-T00000599