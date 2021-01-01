About this product

Fruity Pebbles Delta 8 D8 Flower Our premium hand trimmed Dr Strains CBD grown Fruity Pebbles Delta 8 D8 flower is one of our newest and fruitiest flowers ever! Harvested April of 2021 by us at Dr. Strains. We grew this strain in our indoor facility in north Florida. This flower has a gassy citrus nose filled with terpenes and covered in crystals. Sold in a 1/2 oz (14 gram increment) Then we couldn't stop there next after this strain was dried and cured we sprayed it with our Delta 8 D8 oil. We didn't stop there, our Fruity Pebbles Delta 8 D8 flower also has had additional gelato terpenes added to give it a extra kick!