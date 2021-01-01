 Loading…

Fruity Pebbles Delta 8 D8 Flower

by Dr. Strains CBD

Dr. Strains CBD Cannabis Flower Fruity Pebbles Delta 8 D8 Flower

About this product

Fruity Pebbles Delta 8 D8 Flower Our premium hand trimmed Dr Strains CBD grown Fruity Pebbles Delta 8 D8 flower is one of our newest and fruitiest flowers ever! Harvested April of 2021 by us at Dr. Strains. We grew this strain in our indoor facility in north Florida. This flower has a gassy citrus nose filled with terpenes and covered in crystals. Sold in a 1/2 oz (14 gram increment) Then we couldn't stop there next after this strain was dried and cured we sprayed it with our Delta 8 D8 oil. We didn't stop there, our Fruity Pebbles Delta 8 D8 flower also has had additional gelato terpenes added to give it a extra kick!

About this brand

Dr. Strains CBD Logo
Whether you’re looking for wholesale hemp or hemp flower for sale; Dr. Strains always provides our customers with unbeatable prices. We’re experts in the hemp industry and work with reputable hemp farmers some farms with over 100 years combined hemp farming experience!

