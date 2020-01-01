Whether you dabble in waxy concentrates, identify as a flower fanatic, or you fall somewhere in between, it’s practically impossible to go wrong with Dr. Zodiak’s Moonrock. Made with smokers of all levels in mind, Moonrocks’ potency will get a seasoned smoker to the moon while easing in marijuana novices with unique flavor profiles derived from a mouthwatering mix of top shelf flowers, clear distillate, kief, and great-tasting all natural terpenes. And for those on the go, the good doctor has created Moonrock Clear, a brand of vape pens and cartridges that mix the great taste and potency of Moonrocks with peak portability. Now you can go to the moon any time, anywhere. In addition to the Moonrock line, Dr. Zodiak also offers some of the tastiest edibles around, including scrumptious cereal bars, brownies, and more. And for those who would rather wet their whistle, Dr. Zodiak’s new Moonwalk syrup packs a 1,000 MG punch and is available in grape, pineapple, and all sorts of other tantalizing flavors. With an emphasis on empowering national and local communities, the Dr. Zodiak brand is committed to philanthropic outreach of all kinds, including recurring donations to the American Cancer Society and helping to clothe and feed Southern California’s homeless population. Community is at Dr. Zodiak’s core, and other like-minded innovators are taking notice. Countless hip-hop heavy-hitters have thrown their support behind the good doctor, including Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Kodak Black, Rae Sremmurd, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and XXX Tentacion. Clearly, the community was picking up what the doctor was putting down. Today, the Dr. Zodiak brand continues to push the envelope by finding groundbreaking new ways to help patients medicate and find on-demand relief. Above all, the Dr. Zodiak’s Moonrock's brand continues making inroads into the cannabis community and the community at large through partnerships with artists, celebrities, and numerous philanthropies.