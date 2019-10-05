Mamabee11
on October 5th, 2019
We carry Slurricane #35 at my place of employment. This strain is amazing. Very relaxing but focused. Love it ❤️
An epic amalgam of Do-Si-Dos x Purple Punch, this pungent, indica-dominant hybrid reveals heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries. Bred by In House Genetics.
on September 19th, 2019
Slurracaine is what I been searching for,I'm from California ,the Bay area cookies an gelato are popular in this area,I love purple nuggs , Sweet an stoney,..do urself a favor this is a must try strain....
on July 2nd, 2019
Just picked up an 8th of this slurricane and lemme tell you, it's no joke. I have a pretty high tolerance and this girl right here put me on my ass half way thru the blunt. It's a monster for sure. Night time meds 100%
Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane crosses Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This pungent, indica-dominant hybrid’s terpene profile pushes heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries.