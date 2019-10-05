 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Dream City

Dream City Cannabis Flower Slurricane Flower

About this product

An epic amalgam of Do-Si-Dos x Purple Punch, this pungent, indica-dominant hybrid reveals heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries. Bred by In House Genetics.

10 customer reviews

Mamabee11

We carry Slurricane #35 at my place of employment. This strain is amazing. Very relaxing but focused. Love it ❤️

Oldskoolzigzags

Slurracaine is what I been searching for,I'm from California ,the Bay area cookies an gelato are popular in this area,I love purple nuggs , Sweet an stoney,..do urself a favor this is a must try strain....

hartfarms

Just picked up an 8th of this slurricane and lemme tell you, it's no joke. I have a pretty high tolerance and this girl right here put me on my ass half way thru the blunt. It's a monster for sure. Night time meds 100%

About this strain

Slurricane

Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane crosses Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This pungent, indica-dominant hybrid’s terpene profile pushes heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries. 

About this brand

We are a fully organic Tier 3 Producer/Processor located in historic Port Townsend on the Olympic Peninsula. Our genetics are carefully selected and endure rigorous phenotype-hunting before becoming available, ensuring the best possible qualities that each strain has to offer. Our product is grown in soil as we believe the flavor benefits outweigh the production benefits of soil-less grown product. We grow in fully- automated, state-of-the-art greenhouses that allow us to maximize our ability to produce premium, quality cannabis. Our use of pesticides is focused on Integrated Pest Management (IPM), and minimal amounts of only organic WSLCB-allowed pesticides. Ask about us in a retail shop near you!