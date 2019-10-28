 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Platinum Delight

Platinum Delight

by Driftboat

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Driftboat Cannabis Flower Platinum Delight

About this product

Platinum GSC x Blue Power

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

CinderAdmin

This strain won't knock you out to sleep but it will be very relaxing. It gave me the munchies too but maybe that was just me! Super earthy and tasty.

About this brand

Driftboat Logo
Driftboat