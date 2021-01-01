 Loading…

500MG Delta-8 Softgels

by DRIP Cannabinoids

500MG Delta-8 Softgels

About this product

DRIP softgels are manufactured in an FDA registered facility that is experienced in the production of nutraceuticals. At 10MG a piece, this form of Delta 8 is best for people that prefer to take a vitamin like supplement for easy dosing. Made with natural MCT (coconut) oil and pure Δ8 THC distillate.

About this brand

DRIP's formulas and procedures are all designed with purity and safety of the end user in mind. This methodology creates cannabinoid oils that are not only potent, but the among purest of its kind. We sell Delta-8 and Delta-10 nationally, as well as Delta-9 THC in the medical market of Oklahoma.

