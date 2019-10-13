MassMedicinal on October 13th, 2019

I have just tried delving into full-spectrum oils, and this is the best so far! The lower THC concentration is no issue when you experience the terpene driven effects this strain has to offer! This oil that I picked up at CommCann Southborough was incredibly upbeat, while still matching the body high of a debilitatingly potent strain! If you even need heavy-hitting relief for body pain, muscle spasms, or anxiety and depression, this is a must try! On top of that, the strain packs flavor that any true cannabis fan will find both entrancing and delightful! Cannot speak highly enough about this product, and the CommCan Southborough staff was excellent! Must try!