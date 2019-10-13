 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Guru Full Spectrum Cartridge

by DRiP

About this product

DRiP Full Spectrum oil is extracted from CommCan cannabis, using a supercritical Co2 process. This oil is “closest to the source”, and retains much of the taste, smell, and effects of flower. It is darker in color, higher in terpenes, and slightly lower in Total Active Cannabinoids (TAC) than the other options.

MassMedicinal

I have just tried delving into full-spectrum oils, and this is the best so far! The lower THC concentration is no issue when you experience the terpene driven effects this strain has to offer! This oil that I picked up at CommCann Southborough was incredibly upbeat, while still matching the body high of a debilitatingly potent strain! If you even need heavy-hitting relief for body pain, muscle spasms, or anxiety and depression, this is a must try! On top of that, the strain packs flavor that any true cannabis fan will find both entrancing and delightful! Cannot speak highly enough about this product, and the CommCan Southborough staff was excellent! Must try!

About this brand

DRiP is brand of CommCan, Inc. (Commonwealth Cannabis Company). CommCan, Inc. is a Massachusetts based cannabis company. Family owned with no outside investors. DRiP oil is always made using only cannabis terps. DRiP extracts all our strain terpenes from CommCan flower. DRiP is unique in that it offers one of the largest variety of distillate and full spectrum oil strain selections in the state.