 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Hoodies
  5. DRO Loose Lips Sink Ships Weed Windbreaker

DRO Loose Lips Sink Ships Weed Windbreaker

by DRO

Write a review
DRO Apparel Hoodies DRO Loose Lips Sink Ships Weed Windbreaker
DRO Apparel Hoodies DRO Loose Lips Sink Ships Weed Windbreaker

$75.00MSRP

About this product

DRO Rain jacket is 100% water resistant and hater proof. Made from the skin of all the dead rats that sank ships. Jacket has graphics on front, sleeves and back - Don't Sink the Ship Cause You Fell Off. This insane rain jacket is a great addition to your marijuana clothing collection. Stoner Approved and 420 Friendly.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

DRO Logo
We are a lifestyle brand based in Boulder and LA. We design bespoke garments for drug smugglers, rap artists, and dimes.™ We take Visa, Amex, Cash, Gold, Diamonds, Database Dumps, and Bitcoins. We are open 24/7 and Ship Worldwide.