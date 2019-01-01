About this product
DRO Rain jacket is 100% water resistant and hater proof. Made from the skin of all the dead rats that sank ships. Jacket has graphics on front, sleeves and back - Don't Sink the Ship Cause You Fell Off. This insane rain jacket is a great addition to your marijuana clothing collection. Stoner Approved and 420 Friendly.
We are a lifestyle brand based in Boulder and LA. We design bespoke garments for drug smugglers, rap artists, and dimes.™ We take Visa, Amex, Cash, Gold, Diamonds, Database Dumps, and Bitcoins. We are open 24/7 and Ship Worldwide.