About this product

Dry Hollow Cache allows you to create the proper home for your cannabis kit. Everything you need can have a home; no more missing lighters, no more cringing at the sounds of glass banging against something, no more shoebox hidden away. The Cache is handcrafted from real wood and is made to sit beautifully wherever you put it. Visitors wont know its a stashbox while friends will take pleasure in the functionality, craftsmanship, and overall beauty that the Cache offers. Use it as the centerpiece the next time you entertain guests or include it into your daily routine. The Cache is not just an accessory, it's an investment in your 420 lifestyle. Each item you include in your design comes with your cache. We couldn't make a custom-fit stashbox without including all the goodies! We searched out the best options we could find to make sure each item lasts as long as the cache itself. Also, what better way to make it special just for you than to have us include art in whatever design works for you. Wood burning and rock inlay will make your cache truly special for you and whoever enjoys it with you.