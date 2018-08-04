tjhartley24
on August 4th, 2018
Great strain for before bedtime with stronger effects in higher doses. The genetics of white knuckles are kimbo kush X Mr. White. This strain can treat insomnia, anxiety, and muscle pain & spasms.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
White Knuckles by DTF - Downtown Flower
on August 4th, 2018
Great strain for before bedtime with stronger effects in higher doses. The genetics of white knuckles are kimbo kush X Mr. White. This strain can treat insomnia, anxiety, and muscle pain & spasms.