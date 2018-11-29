Dulytek® Rosin Press Filter Bags are used for rosin extraction out of dry sift and pollen-like herbal products. The bags are made out of the highest quality 25 μm dye-free FDA-approved food-grade nylon thread that is resistant to boiling and solvents. Nylon also makes the bags durable, re-usable, resistant to breakage and blowouts. Each package contains 20 bags.
Technical Specifications:
Mesh Size, Microns / Micrometers: 25 μm
Available Dimensions: 1.75" x 5" / 45 mm x 127 mm, 2" x 3.5" / 51 mm x 89 mm, and 2.5" x 4.5" / 64 mm x 114 mm
Material: 100% Nylon
Quantity Per Pack: 20
Package Dimensions: 4" x 7" / 10.2 cm x 17.8 cm.
These are a deal. A great price and they work well. Quality stitching and material. I got 58percent return squishing hash into rosin with these and had no contaminants. No blowouts, worth the price for sure.
Highly recommended for hash and Keif.
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.