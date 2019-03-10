ninvin21 on March 10th, 2019

Save yourself the time researching and buy this press I spent countless hours researching and this is by far the best press in this price range. This press is Well built. Made in the USA! You can just feel that this press is a workhorse. It looks Great on my workbench and is light enough to move around but heavy enough that it won't move while I'm using it to press. This press is Very easy to use it came with nice and clear easy to read instructions. Shipping was ridiculously Fast! This is a great investment for anyone getting into the game. I just can't believe how easy it was to get it going and what a great return in yield it has. I highly recommend this product this is the best item I bought in years.