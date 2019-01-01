 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Auto Critical Orange Punch is a feminized Autoflower seed variety, the first Dutch Passion auto to use Critical genetics. This auto takes around 75 days to grow from seed to harvest and is easy to grow. She thrives under 20 hours of daily light and delivers genuine XXL harvests. The genetic foundation was Grandaddy Purps x Orange Bud (and was called Orange Punch) which gave great potency and taste but yields were below average until crossed with an elite XXL Auto Kritical Bilbo. Auto Critical Orange Punch is one of our strongest varieties with very heavy yields and buds that are white with resin. Some phenotypes can take an extra week or two at the end and deliver even heavier yields than normal. She usually reaches 70-100cm indoors, with a skunky citrus aroma and a rich Afghan hash taste. The powerful euphoric high is particularly pleasant and long lasting.

Critical Bilbo

Critical Bilbo

Critical Bilbo is a powerful indica-dominant strain that holds several Cannabis Cup championships under its belt. A legend among Spain’s cannabis consumers, Critical Bilbo’s resinous, sage-green buds emit a sweet, fruity aroma. Its effects are heavy and narcotic, a top-shelf strain oftentimes too intoxicating for novices. This strain grows best indoors or in greenhouse gardens, and flowers in just 45 to 50 days.

Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.