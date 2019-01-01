About this product
Auto Critical Orange Punch is a feminized Autoflower seed variety, the first Dutch Passion auto to use Critical genetics. This auto takes around 75 days to grow from seed to harvest and is easy to grow. She thrives under 20 hours of daily light and delivers genuine XXL harvests. The genetic foundation was Grandaddy Purps x Orange Bud (and was called Orange Punch) which gave great potency and taste but yields were below average until crossed with an elite XXL Auto Kritical Bilbo. Auto Critical Orange Punch is one of our strongest varieties with very heavy yields and buds that are white with resin. Some phenotypes can take an extra week or two at the end and deliver even heavier yields than normal. She usually reaches 70-100cm indoors, with a skunky citrus aroma and a rich Afghan hash taste. The powerful euphoric high is particularly pleasant and long lasting.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Critical Bilbo
Critical Bilbo is a powerful indica-dominant strain that holds several Cannabis Cup championships under its belt. A legend among Spain’s cannabis consumers, Critical Bilbo’s resinous, sage-green buds emit a sweet, fruity aroma. Its effects are heavy and narcotic, a top-shelf strain oftentimes too intoxicating for novices. This strain grows best indoors or in greenhouse gardens, and flowers in just 45 to 50 days.