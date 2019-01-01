About this product
Auto Daiquiri Lime® is based on a unique Californian Orange phenotype with a sharp citrus lime taste which was hybridised with an elite resinous photoperiod USA Sour Diesel cutting. This was made into a feminized automatic variety Auto Daiquiri Lime® which combines the normal superb Dutch Passion auto potency with an unusually rich and appealing fruity/diesel aroma and a fresh sour taste. She is ready to harvest 11 weeks after germination and prefers a light nutrient regime. This variety suits growers looking for hard hitting USA style XXL harvests with rapid growth. Big, fast and easy, easy enough for a first time grower. Top quality original USA genetics with a fruity sour taste and a strong high.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.