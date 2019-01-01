 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Kush

by Dutch Passion

Dutch Passion Cannabis Seeds CBD Kush

About this product

A variety produced in cooperation with the CBD Crew. CBD Kush is a CBD rich variety. Ratio of CBD:THC is between 1:1 and 4:1. Usually the CBD is present in greater quantities than THC. This variety was produced by crossing a THC rich Kandy Kush selection with a CBD dominant strain. The variety has a mix of indica and sativa genetics but the growth pattern generally shows an indica dominant appearance with good yields and a satisfying flavour. Plants generally reach around 100cm tall. This is a variety which will appeal to medical users looking for a CBD strain, but we also expect some recreational growers will be attracted to the strong body stone and the pleasurable and manageable high.

About this strain

CBD Kush

CBD Kush

From the collaborative efforts of CBD Crew and Dutch Passion comes CBD Kush, a hybrid strain with equal parts THC and CBD. Bred from Kandy Kush and an unnamed high-CBD variety, CBD Kush typically tests even in both THC and CBD, which may benefit consumers with a low tolerance or those treating conditions such as pain, inflammation, or anxiety. Its psychoactive effects are subtle, offering a tame experience that eases the muscles into relaxation without too much mental cloudiness. 

About this brand

Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.