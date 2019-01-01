About this product
A variety produced in cooperation with the CBD Crew. CBD Kush is a CBD rich variety. Ratio of CBD:THC is between 1:1 and 4:1. Usually the CBD is present in greater quantities than THC. This variety was produced by crossing a THC rich Kandy Kush selection with a CBD dominant strain. The variety has a mix of indica and sativa genetics but the growth pattern generally shows an indica dominant appearance with good yields and a satisfying flavour. Plants generally reach around 100cm tall. This is a variety which will appeal to medical users looking for a CBD strain, but we also expect some recreational growers will be attracted to the strong body stone and the pleasurable and manageable high.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
CBD Kush
From the collaborative efforts of CBD Crew and Dutch Passion comes CBD Kush, a hybrid strain with equal parts THC and CBD. Bred from Kandy Kush and an unnamed high-CBD variety, CBD Kush typically tests even in both THC and CBD, which may benefit consumers with a low tolerance or those treating conditions such as pain, inflammation, or anxiety. Its psychoactive effects are subtle, offering a tame experience that eases the muscles into relaxation without too much mental cloudiness.