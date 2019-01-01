About this product
Freddy was one of Dutch Passions original ‘Masters At Work’, he is now retired but his legacy lives on. Freddy’s Best was his last variety and it is one for the sativa fans. It combines Chocolope, Dutch Haze and other sativa/Haze genetics into a very powerful variety noted for hard, dense buds that are produced in good quantities. Freddy’s Best gives you a rich and fresh smoke with an intensely strong high which takes a few minutes to really be felt. And then the experience begins! The high will last a long time and will seem to increase in strength as time continues. This is a genuine connoisseur stash and a fitting tribute to a great breeder.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.