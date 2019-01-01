 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Jorge's Diamonds

by Dutch Passion

We are pleased to work together with Jorge Cervantes in our mutual project: "Jorge’s Diamonds". The many growbooks, DVD’s and articles Jorge Cervantes published in the past 25 years in 9 languages, have helped growers worldwide to cultivate some of the best marijuana in the world. Now growers can grow Jorge’s Diamonds #1 and take full advantage of the fruits of Jorge’s collaboration with his old friends at Dutch Passion Seeds. The genetics of the strain were selected by Jorge from the 25 year old "Research Gene Pool" of Dutch Passion. Jorge's Diamond is a unique resin-packed indica-dominant strain that is potent, sweet, flavorful and incredibly smooth smoking. The rare indica-dominant genes are mixed with just the right amount of sativa to give the smoke a very strong soaring long-lasting high. The exceptional taste and aroma are fruity and sweet. The insatiable taste is sweet and similar to wild honey smothered in raspberries. The strain is almost maintenance free, also spider mites and other pests know to leave Jorge’s Diamonds #1 alone. Medical note: By Thin Layer Chromatography the THC percentage was calculated at 16 to 18%, while the strain (medical note) is high in THCV, CBD and CBN.

Jorge’s Diamond is an indica-dominant strain created by and named after Jorge Cervantes (aka George Van Patten). This strain emerged from Dutch Passion’s “Research Gene Pool,” which contains over 25 years worth of esoteric cannabis genetics. Likely deriving from Afghani parentage, Jorge’s Diamond produces plump, resinous buds that naturally fend off pests and mold while releasing an intoxicating aroma of honey and fresh raspberries. With about four weeks of vegetative time and 8-10 weeks to flower, Jorge’s Diamond finishes in just over three months time, often offering a THC percentage upwards of 17%.   

Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.