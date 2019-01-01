About this product
We are pleased to work together with Jorge Cervantes in our mutual project: "Jorge’s Diamonds". The many growbooks, DVD’s and articles Jorge Cervantes published in the past 25 years in 9 languages, have helped growers worldwide to cultivate some of the best marijuana in the world. Now growers can grow Jorge’s Diamonds #1 and take full advantage of the fruits of Jorge’s collaboration with his old friends at Dutch Passion Seeds. The genetics of the strain were selected by Jorge from the 25 year old "Research Gene Pool" of Dutch Passion. Jorge's Diamond is a unique resin-packed indica-dominant strain that is potent, sweet, flavorful and incredibly smooth smoking. The rare indica-dominant genes are mixed with just the right amount of sativa to give the smoke a very strong soaring long-lasting high. The exceptional taste and aroma are fruity and sweet. The insatiable taste is sweet and similar to wild honey smothered in raspberries. The strain is almost maintenance free, also spider mites and other pests know to leave Jorge’s Diamonds #1 alone. Medical note: By Thin Layer Chromatography the THC percentage was calculated at 16 to 18%, while the strain (medical note) is high in THCV, CBD and CBN.
About this strain
Jorge’s Diamond
Jorge’s Diamond is an indica-dominant strain created by and named after Jorge Cervantes (aka George Van Patten). This strain emerged from Dutch Passion’s “Research Gene Pool,” which contains over 25 years worth of esoteric cannabis genetics. Likely deriving from Afghani parentage, Jorge’s Diamond produces plump, resinous buds that naturally fend off pests and mold while releasing an intoxicating aroma of honey and fresh raspberries. With about four weeks of vegetative time and 8-10 weeks to flower, Jorge’s Diamond finishes in just over three months time, often offering a THC percentage upwards of 17%.