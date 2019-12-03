 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Banana Punch

by Dutch Valley Farms

About this product

Banana Punch Indica Hybrid Flavor: This strain is bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S. Sorry Gwen, couldn’t help ourselves. But there’s no mistaking the subtle banana flavor here. This sweet, mild smoke brings the tropics to your palate, with its banana notes and citrus background. But if you’re looking to be, uh, discrete, keep this one on the low—this strain is particularly pungent. Experience: The “couch-lock” is real with this one—but it’ll take a few minutes to get you there. After an intense onset, you’ll slowly ease into relaxation, creative thinking and with a high enough dose, a deep and restful sleep that counteracts the most stubborn of insomnia. Sleep tight, buttercup.

1 customer review

5.01

About this brand

Keeping our word is crucial. What can we say—flakiness just isn’t in our DNA. That’s why when we promise you a consistently clean, high quality product, we mean it. And that unwavering guarantee comes from a genuine respect for the process and hyper-focused attention to the details. At Dutch Valley Farms, we’re not just concerned with high THC levels. We’re focused on the complete synergy of all the compounds, terpenes and cannabinoids that make up the plant. That means you can count on an unparalleled cannabis experience. And you can take that to the bank, er… dispensary.